Drive-by holiday food box donation held in Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Cars lined up Saturday to receive donations of food for their holiday dinners, courtesy of two local business owners.
Each year, Eric and Nicole Sloan find a special way to give back to the community. This year, they hosted a drive-by food distribution to keep every safe during the pandemic.
One-hundred boxes of food were given away. Each box contained a turkey, potatoes, rice, canned goods and desserts.
The couple says that they feel blessed to be able to give back to those around them.
“They were appreciative, but we were so grateful to be able to bless all of the ones that came through. We’re blessed and we’re blessed to be a blessing,” said Nicole Sloan.
“This is just our way of giving back to the community and saying not only thank you for supporting the business, but for us to be able to give back to the community,” said Eric Sloan.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.