Rep. Sewell to deliver over 2,500 food boxes next week

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Congresswoman Terri Sewell, D- District 7, will be giving back this holiday season.
Sewell’s office said the congresswoman will be traveling to Perry, Lowndes, Sumter, Wilcox and Dallas counties next week to deliver over 2,500 food boxes.
Sewell will be at the following locations next week:
Monday, Dec. 21:
- Location: C.H.O.I.C.E., Uniontown, AL
- Time: 9 a.m.
Tuesday, Dec. 22:
- Location: Beulah Primitive Baptist Wellness Center, Hope Hull, AL
- Time: 8 a.m.
- Location: Hill Hospital, York, AL
- Time: 3 p.m.
Wednesday, Dec. 23:
- Location: My Sinai Missionary Baptist Church, Alberta, AL
- Time: 9 a.m.
- Location: Selma Housing Authority, Selma, AL
- Time: 2 p.m.
“Hundreds of thousands of Alabamians have lost their jobs due to COVID-19, and families are struggling to make ends meet and put food on the table,” Sewell said in a statement. “The test of a society is how we treat those with the most need. In the spirit of the holiday season, we must come together and do what we can to alleviate hunger in our communities.”
According to the Sewell’s office, each food distribution will be first come first served, while supplies last.
