UAB wins 2020 Conference USA football championship

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The UAB Blazers defeated the Marshall Thundering Herd Friday evening 22-13 to win the 2020 Conference USA Championship.
This is the Blazers second championship in three years. They won won the title in 2018 over Middle Tennessee.
Blazers overcame a lot of adversity after having a month off due to COVID-19. Their conference championship appearance was only their second game back after a 42 day break due to COVID cancelations.
Tonight’s win is the 2nd overall title in school history
