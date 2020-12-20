2021 Birmingham Bowl canceled

“We just received new information that the Birmingham Bowl, this year, 2021, will be cancelled due to COVID-19 protocols. And that’s dealing with the number of teams that are participating in the bowl championship series. A little disappointed, but also understanding of what you see is going across the country. As you know the Rose Bowl is moving from Pasadena to Arlington Texas, just on yesterday, so you’ve seen a number of games, bowl games, being canceled throughout the country, definitely disappointed but looking forward to next year,” Parker said.