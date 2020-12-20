Buffalo, Marshall to meet in Camellia Bowl

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Marshall Thundering Herd and the Buffalo Bulls will face each other in the Camellia Bowl in Montgomery on Christmas Day, Camellia Bowl officials announced Sunday.
“The Camellia Bowl has a knack for down-to-the-wire finishes and we expect another great game from Buffalo and Marshall,” Johnny Williams, executive director of the Camellia Bowl said in a statement. “I’d like to express my gratitude to ESPN Events, Montgomery County and the City of Montgomery for making this bowl season possible. We will host two bowl games in three days at the Cramton Bowl, and excited to be a part of this historic occasion.”
The Thundering Herd and the Bulls, former Mid-American Conference rivals, have combined to win 10 MAC Eastern division titles.
Marshall has won six straight MAC division titles from 1997-2002. Buffalo has won four division title in 2007, 2008, 2018 and 2020.
Marshall is now a part of Conference USA.
Both teams have excelled on offense and defense this season, according to the Camellia Bowl. Marshall led C-USA in scoring defense and total defense. The Thundering Herd ranked second in the league in scoring offense and third in total offense.
The Bulls rank second in the MAC in scoring offense and total offense. Buffalo also rank second in the MAC in scoring defense and total defense.
Marshall will be playing in its seventh bowl game in the last eight seasons. They are 12-3 all time in 15 bowl games.
The Thundering Herd is making its eighth bowl appearance under head coach Doc Holiday, who has compiled an 85-53 record in 10 seasons with the team.
Buffalo will be playing in its fifth bowl game. They are coming off of their first bowl win after last year’s 31-9 win over Charlotte in the Bahamas Bowl.
The game will be played at Cramton Bowl. It will air on ESPN with kick off at 1:30 p.m.
On Wednesday, the Florida Atlantic Owls and the Memphis Tigers will meet in the Montgomery Bowl
