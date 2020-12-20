Isolated to scattered showers today, then bigger chance of rain arrives before Christmas

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Rain is possible today, but much more rain arrives Wednesday night with our next cold front. How will this impact our Christmas forecast? Let’s find out!
First things first, some fog is out there to start our Sunday morning.
Isolated to scattered showers are possible today. Showers will favor the eastern counties, but we won’t rule out pop-up showers elsewhere. It is important to note that today will not be a washout, so there is no need to cancel outdoor plans. Just keep an umbrella nearby and watch radar when outside!
Monday afternoon through sunset Wednesday is still looking dry and mostly sunny with highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s.
Then, yet another cold front will push through Wednesday night into Christmas Eve morning.
That will likely bring a round of rain to the entire region. Thunder may be possible, but severe weather is not anticipated. While we can’t rule out a chance of rain lingering into the afternoon hours on Christmas Eve, the more likely solution is for things to dry out after lunchtime.
Following that cold front, models remain in good agreement on a very cold shot of air -- perhaps making a run at the coldest air this season!
Temperatures will bottom out below freezing by Christmas morning, then stay in the 40s Christmas afternoon. It is still looking like one of the colder Christmases we’ve seen!
