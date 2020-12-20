No. 1 Alabama tops No. 7 Florida for SEC Championship win

ATLANTA (WSFA) - The Florida Gators put up a fight, but the Crimson Tide came out on top in the SEC Championship game Saturday night.
The Tide topped the Gators 52-46.
Mac Jones and the Tide offense ended the night with 605 total yards of offense. The Heisman contender finished with 418 passing yards and five touchdowns. He also finished with the most passing yards in SEC Championship game history.
The Tide were the first to strike. Running back Najee Harris made his way to the endzone.
The Gators answered back, however. Quarterback Kyle Trask found Kadarius Toney for a 51-yard touchdown.
With over 10 minutes left to play in the first quarter, the Tide and the Gators were tied 7-7.
The Tide would strike again. With over six minutes left in the quarter, Jones connected with wide receiver Devonta Smith for a 31-yard touchdown.
Heading into the second quarter, the Tide carried the lead 14-10.
The Tide would add more points to the board. With over 12 minutes left in the second, Jones found Harris for a seven-yard touchdown.
With over two minutes left in the half, Jones would connect with Harris again for a 23-yard touchdown.
The Gators would answer when Trask ran the ball for the one-yard touchdown.
With six seconds left in the half, Jones would find Harris again for a 17-yard touchdown. Harris’ third receiving score and fourth touchdown of the night.
The Tide had the lead 35-17 heading into halftime.
The Gators wouldn’t waste time in the third quarter. Trask connected with wide receiver Trevon Grimes for a 50-yard touchdown.
The Gators would strike again before the end of the third. With 18 seconds remaining, running back Nay’Quan Wright ran the ball three yards for a touchdown.
Heading into the final quarter of the game, Alabama had the lead 35-31.
With over 12 minutes left of play, harris ran the ball one yard for the score - his fifth touchdown of the game.
The Tide would extend their lead when kicker Will Reichard made a 20-yard field goal.
With under 10 minutes left to play in the game, the Tide had an 14-point lead over the Gators 42-31.
Florida wasn’t backing down. With over six minutes left to play, running back Dameon Pierce made his way to the endzone.
Alabama would extend their lead. Jones connected with Smith for a 15-yard touchdown.
But it wasn’t over for Florida just yet. With over two minutes left to play in the game, Trask connected with tight end Kyle Pitts for a 22-yard touchdown. Trask would run the ball to the endzone for the two-point conversion.
Harris finished the game with 178 rushing yards and five touchdowns. His five touchdowns were the most in SEC Championship game history.
Alabama is heading back to Tuscaloosa with their ninth SEC Championship win.
The Tide remains undefeated heading into the College Football Playoff Semifinals.
This was the 10th SEC Championship matchup between Alabama and Florida.
