Prattville shoppers shop local on Super Saturday

PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - The final Saturday before Christmas is known as “Super Saturday” as many shoppers get last minute gifts for the holiday.
Reports said that nearly 150 million people went out to stores.
Those in Prattville shopped local with at stores like Oswalt’s Apparel and Footwear.
This is the first Christmas holiday for the store, and owner Johnathan Oswalt says he’s been pleased with the support the community has shown.
“It’s been fantastic of people supporting and the great thing about this area is its a nice family community, and I’m amazed at how many people have heard about it through friends on social media,” Oswalt said.
The store says even with the holiday rush they didn’t have to hire many extra employees this season.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.