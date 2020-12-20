‘Thank you, heroes’: AHA sends heartwarming holiday message for healthcare workers

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Hospital Association, or AHA, put together a heartwarming holiday message for healthcare employees across the state.
The video thanks healthcare workers for their tireless efforts this year.
“This year, our healthcare heroes were tested,” AHA said in the message. “Yet, despite the challenges, they still showed up to work.”
“Thanks for all of the hope you give us this holiday season,” AHA wrote in the message.
Alabama reported that hospitalizations hit a new record high last week. On Friday, hospitals across the state were treating 2,447 for the coronavirus. Alabama’s stressed hospitals are now at an unsustainable seven-day average of 2,332.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.