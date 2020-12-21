Ala. governor joins Si02 facility in Auburn for production launch of COVID-19 vaccine vials

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Alabama Governor Kay Ivey joined Si02 Materials Science in Auburn Monday for a ribbon-cutting ceremony for its new facility.
Si02 will produce vials for the delivery of COVID-19 vaccines.
Si02′s patented vials will play an important role in the storage and distribution of the vaccine.
“This day marks an important moment for Alabama and for SiO2, whose high-tech vials will be used in the delivery of a vaccine that will help end the COVID-19 pandemic,” Governor Ivey said. “The technical accomplishments of SiO2 demonstrate to the world the kind of highly innovative and groundbreaking work that is being done in Alabama. We’re very grateful for this achievement and this company.”
Si02 launched a $163 million expansion project at its Auburn facility this summer to ramp up production of its proprietary vial system. The expansion came after securing a contract with the federal government with vials to support the COVID-19 vaccine efforts.
