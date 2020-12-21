Alabama expects to begin receiving Moderna COVID-19 vaccine Monday

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine are expected to start arriving in Alabama Monday and more doses are expected in the next few days, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health.
The Moderna vaccine received emergency use authorization from the Food and Drug Administration Friday.
Alabama’s initial allocation of the Moderna vaccine is 84,300 doses, according to ADPH.
The first allocation will be shipped to a number of preidentified locations that have the capacity to store the vaccines, ADPH said.
The Moderna vaccines require storage at minus 20 degrees, which means more hospitals are able to store the product than the Pfizer vaccine.
According to ADPH, the current allocation for administration is:
- 50 percent for hospital healthcare workers
- 15 percent for EMS providers
- 15 percent for physician offices
- 20 percent for other hospital staff/healthcare workers not associated with the point of distribution
Residents of long-term care facilities will be vaccinated through the Federal Pharmacy Program with the help of large chain pharmacies.
The Moderna COVID-19 vaccine requires two doses separated by 28 days.
As of Friday, 4,489 Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines had been administered across the state.
The planned allocation of Pfizer doses for this week was reduced from 48,750 to 29,250, ADPH confirmed Friday.
