MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama health officials reported 2,380 new COVID-19 cases Monday, bringing the state’s seven-day average to 3,848.
This makes 4,928 new cases this week and 71,932 cases this month.
Alabama sees 2,380 new COVID-19 cases Monday
To put that in perspective, it took from March until mid-July to reach the same number of cases that the state has reported in 21 days.
No new deaths were reported Monday.
Montgomery had 83 news cases Monday with a seven-day average of 140.
Hospitalizations across the state have reached over 2,526. That’s 147 new hospitalizations since Sunday.
These numbers came in as Alabama ends its first full week with shipments of the Pfizer vaccine being sent to 15 hospitals. The state is expecting to receive 29,250 more doses this week, almost 20,000 less that what was originally expected.
Gov. Kay Ivey was vaccinated Monday.
Former Gov. Robert Bentley, now a dermatologist, got the vaccine last week.
Almost 200 patients are being treated in Montgomery-area hospitals. Baptist Health’s three facilities are treating 152 total patients, Jackson Hospital has 47 inpatients with the virus.
Ventilator use across Baptist Health is reported at 68 of 106 vents on Monday. This includes all diagnoses, not just COVID-19 patients.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.