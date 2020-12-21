2 charged in separate Montgomery robberies

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Two people have been charged in two separate Montgomery robberies, police confirmed.
According to Capt. Saba Coleman, Cha’Nautica Simington, 23, is charged with third-degree robbery for an incident that happened on Nov. 11.
Coleman says around 12:30 p.m., officers were called to the 1700 block of Carter Hill Road on a robbery report. Simington was identified as the suspect and was taken into custody Friday.
The second suspect, Quandarious Harris, 23, is charged with first-degree robbery in connection to a robbery that happened Wednesday.
Coleman says officers were called around 2:30 p.m. to the 5000 block of Carmichael Road on a robbery report. Harris was identified as the suspect and was also taken into custody Friday.
After their arrests, both suspects were charged and taken to the Montgomery County Detention Facility.
