1 dead in Monday morning Montgomery wreck

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police say a single-vehicle wreck Monday morning resulted in one fatality.
Officers responded to the area of the North East Boulevard Service Road near Eastdale Circle at about 7 a.m. They found a 2016 Kia Rio with one occupant.
The driver sustained life-threatening injuries and was pronounced dead on the scene. The driver’s identity has not been released.
Police say the investigation indicates that the Kia was traveling northbound on the boulevard, left the roadway, and went into a drainage ditch.
The investigation is ongoing.
No other information was released.
Police say this is the city’s 27th traffic fatality of 2020.
