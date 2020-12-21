‘Enough is enough’: Montgomery police chief discusses recent homicides

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The capital city’s homicide rate rose to 63 on Saturday after a fatal shooting on Virginia Pines Lane.
Montgomery Police Chief Ernest Finley addressed the city’s homicide rate Monday, saying “enough is enough.”
Finley said five of the most recent homicides occurred at apartment complexes. In the last three of those, the complexes did not have security measures or surveillance.
Finley said the department is trying to work with apartment complexes to create a partnership and is “stretching resources” to help address safety measures.
“We are committed to put our resources in communities to develop relationships,” Finley said.
Finley gave an example with one apartment complex, Gibbs Village. He said the department has been meeting with the complex monthly to address concerns.
When asked about the cause of the uptick in deadly gun crime across the city, Finley said it comes down to emotions.
“This is a combination of people are angry, people just want to do things themselves without letting law enforcement, the [district attorney] and the courts handle those criminal acts that take place,” Finley said.
Finley said the people involved in the capital city’s homicides generally know one another, and the city’s most recent homicide involved “lifestyle issues.”
“We have to control our emotions. Learn how to walk away and live another day,” Finley added.
The chief elaborated on one of the tactics the department is using to combat violence. It’s called the TIDE unit. Finley described the unit as a proactive group that works with the U.S. Marshals Service and other state agencies to identify shooters, gang members and repeat offenders.
“They are working with those other state and federal partnerships to find a reason and to put those individuals that need to go, put them in jail,” Finley added.
Finley also mentioned the department’s use of the STAR Center and increasing foot patrols in areas the department has identified that need assistance.
“I am just hoping for the best. I know that it is holiday season. We are working hard, and we will continue to work hard during the holiday season. Our job is to make Montgomery safe,” Finley added.
