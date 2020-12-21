International Paper reporting racist letter to FBI for investigation

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - International Paper leaders in Memphis, Tenn., say they are reporting a situation involving a racist note to the Federal Bureau of Investigation.
International Paper has a large facility in Prattville. A security guard there alleges she found a racist note taped to her guard station window last week in Prattville.
The note used the n-word three times and ended with the letters KKK.
The security guard declined to talk openly about it.
She is a native of Bullock County and community leaders who know the guard declined to identify her except to say she is in her early 20s.
