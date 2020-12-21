Judson College in need of a Christmas miracle

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The fifth oldest women’s college in the country is asking for help this holiday season. Judson, a private b=Baptist women’s college in Marion, Alabama needs five hundred thousand dollars to remain open next year.
For nearly 200 years Judson has provided young women with a college experience unlike any other.
“I did a tour of the school, I got to stay the night and I stayed with some really amazing seniors and they showed me how tight everyone was at this school and how everyone has your back,” Trinity Bookout, freshman at Judson College said.
50 plus years of tradition within the equestrian team.
“This is one of the biggest parts of the reasons why I came to this school, the equestrian team is small enough to where everyone is able to go to show and it’s big enough to where were able to go to shows. If I would transfer to Auburn then it’s a fifty, fifty shot if I even get to go to shows,” Kama Clay, junior at Judson College said.
And an education they say is unmatched.
“I went to Judson because of their excellent equine program. Almost all of their students that apply to vet school in the past have made it into vet school and that’s a huge deal because vet school is really hard to get into,” Bookout said.
But the school is in need of a Christmas miracle. Due to financial difficulties, Judson is at risk of closing their doors forever.
“I know Judson could come and rebound from this. We’ve had two fires at Judson and each of those the students have come together and they have supported and got the financial support to rebuild. Though we didn’t get a fire, a financial support is really needed and really helpful,” Clay said.
No matter what degree, major or title. A shutdown would end centuries worth of values the college has instilled in women.
“I don’t think they were in it for the money, they’re in it because they love it. It’s going to be hard on all the professors if Judson does close down because I know many of them live in the community. It’s just going to be really hard on everybody if they do lose their jobs,” Bookout said.
Judson needs to raise five hundred thousand dollars by new years eve to remain open for the new year.
If you would like to help or donate click the links below:
https://tithe.ly/give_new/www/#/tithely/give-one-time/2136244
