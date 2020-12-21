Man killed in shooting Saturday night in Montgomery identified

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Montgomery man was killed in a shooting Saturday night.
Police identified the victim as 40-year-old Larry Friendly.
According to the Montgomery Police Department, Friendly’s death is being investigated as a homicide.
The shooting happened around 7 p.m. in the 4600 block of Virginia Pines Lane. When police arrived, they found Friendly with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police said no arrests have been made, and no further information was available to release.
Any one with knowledge of this case is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP, Secret Witness at 625-4000 or MPD at 625-2831.
