Montgomery Starbucks location temporarily closes

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Montgomery Starbucks will be closed this week due to limited staffing.
According to a Starbucks spokesperson, an employee at the Zelda Road location tested positive for COVID-19.
That employee and several other who were in close contact with the employee are self-isolating at home.
Due to staffing, the store is temporarily closed. It is scheduled to reopen Saturday.
“As soon as we learned of the diagnosis, we quickly activated our protocols following all recommended guidelines from public health authorities, closing the store and initiating a deep clean,” the spokesperson said in an email.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.