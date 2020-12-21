Quiet through mid-week, then a cold front brings rain and chilly temperatures

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Calm weather will dominate the forecast for the next few days before our next cold front arrives Wednesday night. How will this impact our Christmas forecast? Let’s find out!
First things first, a mild morning is underway with temperatures ranging from the middle 40s to the middle 50s across our area. Patchy fog has developed in a few areas, so allow extra time for your morning commute.
This afternoon will be sunny and cool with highs in the upper 50s. Right on track for the first day of Winter!
We’ll stay dry Tuesday and Wednesday as well, but temperatures will return to the 60s.
Wednesday night, our next cold front arrives. Rain is likely Wednesday and into the first half of Thursday. Right now, it looks like we’ll be dry by Christmas Eve evening.
Severe weather is not anticipated. Neither is snow, though we are watching for the possibilities of a few flurries on the back side of this system. Chances are very low this would happen.
Following that cold front, models remain in good agreement on a very cold shot of air. Temperatures will bottom out below freezing by Christmas morning, then stay in the 40s Christmas afternoon. It will be a great holiday to cozy up by the fire in your new Christmas sweater!
Don’t forget: The Great Conjunction, nicknamed the “Christmas Star,” happens tonight! Just after sunset, look 30 degrees above the southwestern horizon (same place where the sun sets). Jupiter and Saturn will be only a tenth of a degree apart, making it look like one very bright star. The last time it was this close and bright was in 1226!
