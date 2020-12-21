Tallassee police searching for armed robbery suspects

TALLASSEE, Ala. (WSFA) - The Tallassee Police Department is seeking the identity of two men in connection to an armed robbery investigation.
Police say at approximately 5:30 p.m. Dec. 18, two armed males entered the Title Cash business at 904-A Gilmer Ave. Police say one of them held up an employee at gunpoint while the other searched the business. The suspects took an undisclosed amount of money and the employee’s car keys.
Police say the suspects drove off in the employee’s vehicle. The vehicle has since been located and is in police custody.
One suspect is described as being a male, approximately 6 feet tall, with a thin/skinny build and is possibly in his mid to late 20s. The second suspect is believed to be a male between 5 feet 8 inches and 5 feet 10 inches tall and is believed to be in mid to late 20s as well, with a muscular/athletic build.
If you have any information regarding the identity of the two suspects or their whereabouts, please call the Tallassee Police Department or CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP or 1-833-AL1-STOP.
