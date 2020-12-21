Woman charged after dog shot, killed in attempted theft

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A woman has been charged with animal abuse for allegedly shooting and killing a dog.
According to court records, Ayisha Reese is charged with cruelty to animals for an incident that took place on Dec. 11.
According to an arrest affidavit, Reese attempted to steal a white and brindle pitbull from a home on St. Louis Road, located off of Virginia Loop Road. When the dog would not allow Reese to pick him up and take him, she allegedly shot the dog, killing him.
A warrant was issued for Reese’s arrest, and she was taken into custody and charged.
