Woman charged after man seriously injured in Montgomery shooting

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A 20-year-old woman has been charged after police say a man was seriously injured in a shooting.
According to Capt. Saba Coleman, Selena May has been charged with domestic-violence-first degree assault and shooting into an occupied dwelling.
The charges are related to an incident that took place Sunday around 9:15 p.m. in the 5700 block of Bell Road. Coleman says officers and medics were called to the home after a report that someone had been shot.
Coleman says the victim’s injuries were life-threatening, and he was taken to a local hospital for treatment.
May was identified as the suspect, taken into custody, and transported to the Montgomery County Detention Facility, Coleman added.
