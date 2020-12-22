ADPH to create dashboard with COVID-19 vaccine data

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Department of Public Health plans to create a dashboard providing the public with COVID-19 vaccine data, Assistant State Health Officer Dr. Karen Landers confirmed Tuesday.
Other states, including Michigan, Georgia, and Tennessee, put vaccine data online for the public. Depending on the state, that data could include the age, race, and gender of those receiving the vaccine and the number of doses administered.
Landers said members with ADPH held a meeting Monday to hash out the details on what data could be put on the state’s dashboard. This could include vaccine administration data and the number of doses given. Landers said it could be similar to the COVID-19 case numbers and school numbers.
“We’re looking at what information the public would be most interested in, and how we could display that in a manner that is most meaningful to person so that they can receive the information that they wish to,” Landers said.
Landers hopes the dashboard is available “very soon” and suggested it could be ready in the next several weeks. She believes a vaccine dashboard would help build vaccine confidence. She also wants the public to know how the state is utilizing its vaccine supply.
“I’m aware that some persons have reservations about taking vaccines,” Landers said. “So it’s very important to show the numbers of persons who have already received the vaccine.”
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.