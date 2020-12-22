All attention on potent Christmas Eve system and big cold to follow

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Another mainly sunny day is on the way with slightly warmer temperatures this afternoon. With high pressure nearly overhead, we will hit the mid-60s.
After a chilly night in the upper 30s, another unseasonably warm day is on tap Wednesday. There will be more clouds around, but southerly flow ahead of our next system will send highs back to the mid-60s.
Then the main event in terms of impactful weather over the next week arrives.
As a strong cold front pushes in from the west, scattered showers will be possible as early as 7 p.m. Wednesday. A few light showers can’t be ruled out through the evening hours into early Wednesday night. It will also turn breezy late Wednesday and remain breezy to windy through Christmas Eve night.
The main area of rain and perhaps some thunderstorms will push through after 2 a.m. Wednesday night. It should get on out of here in a hurry before 12 p.m. Christmas Eve. When the main area of rain pushes through we will see a window of heavy rain and the potential for ponding on roadways early Christmas Eve morning. A solid 1-2″ of rain is likely for just about everyone.
Regarding severe weather -- the threat has risen just a tad. There is a level 1-of-5 risk of severe wind gusts and a brief tornado or two per the latest Storm Prediction Center outlook. Widespread severe weather is not expected, but the wind energy with this system may provide some higher-end wind gusts over 50 mph.
Temperatures will fall from the 50s early Thursday morning into the 40s by the afternoon. That’s courtesy of a strong shot of cold air pushing in behind the front. The cold shot won’t last long, but it will mean business.
Lows will fall into the mid-20s with wind chills in the teens by Christmas morning under mostly clear skies. It will stay very cold on Christmas Day despite mainly sunny skies all day -- highs will be in the lower 40s.
The weekend still looks to feature plenty of sunshine and slowly moderating temperatures. The mornings will be very cold in the 20s, but the afternoon hours will be in the upper 40s Saturday and mid-50s Sunday.
Another front will push through Sunday night, but shouldn’t bring more than a few light passing showers and a reinforcing shot of cool-ish air.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.