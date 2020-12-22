2 arrested following multicounty chase in Alabama

LOWNDES COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A vehicle pursuit with state troopers on Monday ended with two arrests.
Troopers sat they tried to pull over a car for speeding on Interstate 85′s 32 mile marker around 8:30 p.m. Monday. The driver reportedly refused to stop and continued south on I-85 with troopers in pursuit.
Troopers say the driver eluded them and other law enforcement officers through multiple counties before coming to a stop in a rest area on Interstate 65 in Butler County.
The driver was identified as Joshua Davon Tyus, 24, of Century, Florida. Tyus was charged with reckless driving and attempting to elude. He was taken to the Lowndes County Jail.
Devonche Xiaxian Brown, 23, the only passenger with Tyus, was taken to the Lowndes County Jail to wait for extradition to Escambia County, Florida for outstanding felony warrants.
Sheriff’s offices in Montgomery, Lowndes and Butler counties, as well as the Fort Deposit Police Department, assisted troopers during the pursuit.
