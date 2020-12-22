Central Alabama veterans facility receives first COVID-19 vaccine shipment

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Central Alabama Veterans Health Care System has received its first doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine.
Dr. April Truant, the facility’s vaccine coordinator, said they will start their vaccination program with employees, and then move on to the veterans.
She said they’ve started vaccinating high-priority groups and various employees who have inquired about interest. More vaccinations are scheduled through next week.
She said their goal is to get every employee vaccinated as soon as possible and also get started with the high-risk veterans.
The vaccine will be administered as two doses 28 days apart. Truant said they are getting started with the first doses now and expect to have a second dose ready before that 28-day time is up.
Truant said they’ve been preparing for a vaccine for several weeks. They’ve been working with almost every department in the facility and working closely with the pharmacy and nursing with all of the outlying clinics. It’s taken weeks of coordinating, meetings, planning and logistics.
Truant said they have had to make sure they have the proper freezers in place, and have all the proper staff in the right places at the right time.
Truant said they want every employee and every veteran in the central Alabama VA system to be vaccinated. She said as far as those who’ve already had infections, there’s no contraindication to getting the vaccine. She said this means the vaccine is is available for everyone there.
She said some people may choose to wait 90 days until after their infection to be vaccinated, but that’s not required.
Truant said this has been a really trying year throughout the country and throughout their facility, but they’ve really come together and as a team. This has made it a good growing time for everyone.
She said there has been a lot of sickness and some loss, and it’s been challenging, but they’ve really come together and are looking forward to putting leaving it behind. And the vaccine is a good first step toward that.
