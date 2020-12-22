2 charged with Montgomery vehicle break-ins

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Two people have been charged after an investigation into vehicle break-ins in Montgomery.
According to Capt. Saba Coleman, Stefon Moye, 18, and Brandon Todd, 24, are each charged with four counts of unlawful breaking and entering into a motor vehicle.
Coleman says the charges are related to break-ins that occurred Saturday through Monday in the 5700 block of East Shirley Lane.
Moye and Todd both were identified as the suspects, taken into custody on Monday, and placed in the Montgomery County Detention Facility.
