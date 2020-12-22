Montgomery Catholic head football coach leaves; replacement named

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery Catholic head coach Aubrey Blackwell has left the Knights football program to take over as the head coach at Benjamin Russell pending approval by the school board.
Blackwell led the Knights to the 3A championship game this season. It was his sixth year as the head coach.
The Knights have already found Blackwell’s successor. Defensive coordinator Kirk Johnson has been promoted to the head coaching role.
Johnson is entering his seventh season with the program.
