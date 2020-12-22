More than 1,300 coats donated during annual Coats for Comfort drive

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - More than 1,300 coats were donated during the annual Coats for Comfort drive this year.
According to Jim Massey’s Cleaners, that is twice as many coats as 2019.
Each year, WSFA 12 News, Henig Furs and Jim Massey’s partner to collect new and gently used coats. The coats are then delivered to the Salvation Army to be distributed, free of charge, to people in the community.
Jim Massey’s cleans the coats for free before they are distributed. You can see the coats here:
The coats were delivered to the Salvation Army in three full vans Tuesday.
For every 12 coats donated, Henig Furs donates a brand new coat to the Salvation Army.
