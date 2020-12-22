Police respond to Montgomery FedEx facility Tuesday morning

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - An incident at a Montgomery FedEx facility prompted a police response Tuesday morning.
According to Capt. Saba Coleman, officers were called to the area of Bill Joseph Parkway after a call of a person with a weapon. Before their arrival, the person left the scene.
A WSFA 12 News photojournalist found multiple law enforcement officers outside the FedEx Ground Facility.
Coleman says no one was injured during the incident, and no arrests have been made.
