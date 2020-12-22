Salvation Army seeking more donations this Christmas

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - With Christmas only days away, the Salvation Army of Montgomery is asking for help to meet donation needs for the holiday.
The Salvation Army of Montgomery started this kettle season with a goal of raising $230,000.
So far, they’ve raised just over $111,000.
Leaders are clear they are thankful for every penny, but the need is higher this year because of the pandemic.
Unfortunately, officials say the pandemic has prevented them from having as many red kettles and bell-ringers outside of stores.
Leaders are asking for more online donations.
Donations can be made at the Salvation Army’s website.
