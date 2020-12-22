Sheriff: Man dead after shooting at Covington County poultry house

COVINGTON COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A man is dead after a shooting at a poultry farm in Covington County, the sheriff’s office announced Tuesday.
According to Sheriff Blake Turman, deputies were called around 4 p.m. to the poultry farm, located in the Friendship Community, on a report that someone had been shot. When they arrived, they found Robin Earl Phillips, 51 of Elba, had been fatally shot by a co-worker.
Turman says the shooting happened inside a poultry house that contained several thousand chickens. An investigation revealed that the co-worker was shooting stray chickens located underneath a subfloor while Phillips was removing the deceased chickens.
“This is a very unusual investigation based on the location,” Turman said. “I commend all the officers who spent hours inside a poultry house processing the scene. The conditions were not favorable for evidence collection, but investigators adapted and completed their task. Prayers go out to the Phillips family during this tragic time.”
Turman says the shooting is being treated as a death investigation. Any evidence is being submitted to the Alabama Department of Forensic Science for analysis.
No charges have been filed at this time.
