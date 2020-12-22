Tuskegee police arrest suspect in string of armed robberies

TUSKEGEE, Ala. (WSFA) - Tuskegee police have arrested a suspect in connection to three armed robberies that occurred in the city over a 24-hour period.
Timothy Demetrius Samuel Jr., 20, is charged with three counts of robbery.
Police say the robberies occurred between Monday and Tuesday.
Samuel was arrested in the city Tuesday afternoon.
He is in the Macon County Detention Facility awaiting bond.
Police say the investigation is still ongoing.
Investigators are asking anyone with information in relation to these cases to contact the Tuskegee Police Department at 334-727-0200, the secret witness line at 334-727-9865 or CrimeStoppers at 334-215-STOP.
