Vigil held to remember Montgomery high school basketball coach

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The community joined Robert E. Lee High in Montgomery to remember long-time women’s basketball coach Rodney Scott.
Rodney Scott died last week, and on Monday, many remembered the beloved coach and community leader at a vigil at Lee High School.
“We just all taking it day by day. Of course, it a hard situation, but he’s left a big impact on us and taught us a lot,” Lady Generals basketball player Aaliyah Manora said.
Players described Scott as a man who was not only a coach but, to some, also a father and friend.
“One big thing for me is he taught me that I can love myself, and he taught me that I can be loved,” Lady Generals basketball player Alyah Posta said.
The Scott family suffers from Scott’s passing just four years after Roderic Scott, Rodney’s son and a Lee basketball star, was killed in a crash.
Son Rodney Scott Jr. says the outpour of support from the community has helped him and his family. He told those in attendance to “finish what they start,” something his father always encouraged him to do.
“Give it 100 percent; even if you lose giving it 100 percent, you can’t be mad at yourself,” Scott Jr. said.
The Lady Generals say that how they will honor Coach Scott this and never forget the saying he left behind for them, “Do something great, Be something great.”
The administration at Lee High School announced an award would be given in Coach Scott’s honor. Details surrounding the award have not been released.
