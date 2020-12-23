Alabama reports 1 severe allergic reaction out of 15,000-plus COVID-19 immunizations

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Department of Public Health has announced the state’s first reported allergic reaction from a COVID-19 vaccine patient.
ADPH says the someone at Decatur Morgan Hospital received the Pfizer BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine Tuesday and experienced anaphylaxis (a severe allergic reaction) several minutes after taking the vaccine and while in required post-vaccine observation. Health officials say the patient was immediately treated with anaphylaxis protocol.
The patient is currently stable and appears to be recovering.
ADPH says this is the only notice they have received of any allergic reactions in Alabama.
State health officials say they have information that the patient had a previous history of anaphylaxis to biologic agents and, following risk assessment, wished to proceed with vaccine.
Previous anaphylaxis to biologics is a precaution, not a contraindication, to COVID-19 vaccine, ADPH says.
The adverse reaction has been documented and reported to the manufacturer, per requirement by the emergency use authorization.
The state says that as of 7 a.m. Wednesday, Alabama providers reported 15,286 doses of COVID-10 vaccine had been administered in the state.
Nationwide, six persons have been reported to have had anaphylaxis after COVID-19 vaccine, according to ADPH.
