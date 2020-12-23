Alabama conservation agency shutting down oyster harvest

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) - The state conservation agency says it’s shutting down Alabama’s public oyster harvesting areas after a season that produced nearly 2 million pounds of the bivalves.
The department says all public waters will close on Wednesday after a harvest that yielded almost 22,000 sacks of oysters over 47 days.
A statement from the Marine Resources Division says more than 140 oyster harvesters were on the water on multiple days, averaging more than 800 sacks of oysters a day.
Alabama’s oyster industry is concentrated around Mobile Bay.
