Alabama police officer fired after off-duty killing, arrest

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) - An Alabama police officer has been fired after being arrested on a murder charge in what authorities describe as an off-duty shooting.
The Prichard Police Department says officer Johnathan Murphy was terminated following the slaying in Mobile. The department says in a statement it is investigating.
The 35-year-old Murphy was arrested Tuesday in the killing of Larry Taylor, who was found dead from multiple gunshot wounds at an apartment building late Monday.
Authorities haven’t said what might have prompted the gunfire.
