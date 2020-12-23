Andalusia Health receives COVID-19 vaccines

ANDALUSIA, Ala. (WSFA) - Andalusia Health received COVID-19 vaccines and started distributing them Wednesday.
Andalusia Health says the vaccines are being administered to frontline healthcare workers.
The Alabama Department of Public Health says the state is in Phase 1a of the rollout process. Only people who are in the “very high-risk category” are eligible right now. That includes critical infrastructure workforce identified as “frontline health workers, including clinical and nonclinical workers in hospitals, nursing homes or those providing in-home or mental health care directly, and emergency medical service (EMS) providers.”
“Once the vaccine becomes more broadly available, we strongly encourage our community to get vaccinated,” Andalusia Health said in a statement.
Alabama is in its second week of administering COVID-19 vaccines. Last week, Alabama received its first shipment of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines.
ADPH plans to create a dashboard providing the public with COVID-19 vaccine data, Assistant State Health Officer Dr. Karen Landers confirmed.
