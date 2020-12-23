City of Montgomery hosting 2 bowl games

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The city of Montgomery will host two bowl games this year, one of them happening Wednesday!
During the inaugural Montgomery Bowl, the Memphis Tigers will take off the Florida Atlantic Owls. Kickoff is scheduled for 6 p.m. at Cramton Bowl. The game is scheduled to air on ESPN
On Christmas Day, the Camellia Bowl comes back!
During Friday’s game, the Buffalo Bulls will play the Marshall Thundering Herd. The game is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. at Cramton Bowl on ESPN.
Tickets are still on sale. Those who attend the games must wear a mask.
