Delays on I-65 southbound near Millbrook after crash

ELMORE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A crash is blocking lanes of Interstate 65 southbound, just south of the Millbrook exit, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.
Trooper Joel Hart says the crash is blocking the left-hand lane. It is unclear how long delays will remain in the area.
The Alabama Department of Transportation reports officials are on the scene working to clear the roadway.
Motorists heading in this direction should take caution, slow down, and expect delays.
