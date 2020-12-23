First Alert: a round of heavy rain, strong wind gusts and the season’s coldest air

Potent system will bring rain tonight into Thursday, gusty winds through Christmas Day

Soaking rain, a few storms, gusty winds, and plummeting temperatures
By Tyler Sebree | December 23, 2020 at 6:05 AM CST - Updated December 23 at 3:49 PM

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Clouds have built back in this evening after a day spent way above normal in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees. It is also remaining breezy.

The clouds and wind are ahead of a powerful cold front that will push across Alabama late tonight into Christmas Eve morning.

Rain -- and even heavy rain -- is likely later tonight into Christmas Eve morning.
As we’ve seen today just to our west, there are some scattered showers well out ahead of the front. That leads us to maintain the chance of some scattered showers (40% chance) this evening. Not everyone will see this, but it is a possibility.

The main area of rain and perhaps some embedded thunderstorms will push from west to east between 3 a.m. and 10 a.m. Thursday morning. Everyone will be entirely dry by 1 pm as mostly cloudy to overcast conditions remain in place.

When this swath of rain pushes through there will be heavy rain and the potential for ponding on roadways. A solid 1-2″ of rain is likely for just about everyone, but flooding will not be an issue.

It will be breezy to windy tonight through all of Christmas Eve.
Regarding severe weather, the threat is quite low, but it’s not zero. There is a “very low” risk for a few damaging wind gusts and perhaps a brief tornado south of U.S. 80 as the front pushes through. Even if the storms aren’t severe, the wind will likely ramp up when the rain/storms push through.

Regardless of any storms, it will be breezy to windy from tonight through Christmas Day morning. Look for gusts of 20-30 mph on and off during that entire period. It’s just more likely we see gusts exceed 30 mph tonight into Christmas Eve when the rain pushes through.

Christmas Eve will feature falling temperatures with blustery winds making it feel even colder.
Temperatures may be the biggest story with this system, though...

They will fall from the lower 60s before sunrise Thursday morning into the mid-40s by late morning. By the typically warmest part of the day, we will likely be in the upper 30s with wind chills in the upper 20s as arctic air surges in.

While impacts are not anticipated, it is important to note the chance of a few snow flurries Thursday afternoon and evening. The chances increase the farther north you get of I-85.

A few snowflakes are possible north of I-85 late in the day on Christmas Eve.
Temperatures will then fall into the mid-20s with wind chills down in the teens by Christmas morning. This will likely be the coldest or tied for the coldest Christmas since 2000!

It will stay very cold on Christmas Day despite mainly sunny skies all day. Highs head for the upper 30s to lower 40s with wind chills probably staying in the upper 20s to lower 30s all day.

Christmas Eve and Christmas Day will be cold and breezy.
The weekend still looks to feature all sunshine and slowly moderating temperatures. The mornings will be very cold in the 20s, but the afternoon hours will approach 50 Saturday and well into the 50s Sunday.

There are signs of a weak system trying to push through late Sunday night into Monday, but models don’t really show much moisture with that.

Daily high temperatures.
For that reason we’re keeping the period dry with partly cloudy skies and slightly above normal temperatures near 60!

