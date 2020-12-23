Heavy rain, strong wind gusts and a blast of arctic air

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It’s another seasonably chilly start in the 30s this morning with mostly clear to partly cloudy skies. While today won’t be nearly as sunny as yesterday, a southerly breeze will still send temperatures above normal into the middle and even upper 60s!
That breeze is courtesy of an approaching powerful cold front that will swing through late tonight into early Christmas Eve.
As the front gets closer, it’s possible we see a few scattered showers as early as 6 p.m. or so. That chance will continue through the evening hours, but this will be mainly scattered and on the lighter side for most. Wednesday. It will also turn breezier this evening and remain that way through early Christmas Day.
The main area of rain and perhaps some rumbles of thunder will push through between 3 a.m. and 10 a.m. Thursday morning. It will be quick to depart, though, with everyone entirely dry by 1 p.m. at the latest.
When this swath of rain pushes through there will be heavy rain and the potential for ponding on roadways. A solid 1-2″ of rain is likely for just about everyone. Flooding is not expected, however.
Regarding severe weather -- the threat is quite low, but it’s not zero. There is a “very low” risk for a few damaging wind gusts and perhaps a brief tornado south of U.S. 80 as the front pushes through. Widespread severe weather is not expected, but the wind energy with this system may provide some higher-end wind gusts over 40 mph.
This potential is in addition to the windy conditions that will be ongoing regardless of any severe weather. Gusts will reach 20-30 mph at times from this evening through Christmas Day morning without the help of any rain/storms.
Temperatures may be the biggest story with this system, though...
They will fall from the lower 60s before sunrise Thursday morning into the mid-40s by late morning. By the typical warmest part of the day, we will likely be in the upper 30s with wind chills in the upper 20s as arctic air surges in.
Temperatures will then fall into the mid-20s with wind chills down in the teens by Christmas morning under mostly clear skies.
It will stay very cold on Christmas Day despite mainly sunny skies all day. Highs head for the upper 30s to lower 40s with wind chills probably staying in the upper 20s to lower 30s all day.
The weekend still looks to feature a healthy amount of sunshine and slowly moderating temperatures. The mornings will be very cold in the 20s, but the afternoon hours will be around 50 Saturday and in the mid-50s (maybe upper) Sunday.
There are signs of a weak system trying to push through late Sunday night into Monday, but models don’t really show much moisture return with that.
For that reason we’re keeping the period dry with partly cloudy skies and seasonable temperatures!
