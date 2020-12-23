Jackson Hospital receives 2,000 doses of Moderna COVID-19 vaccine

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) -Jackson Hospital received 2,000 doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine Wednesday.
The hospital plans to begin administering the first doses Wednesday.
Frontline workers will be the first to get the vaccine, the hospital said. As vaccine supplies increase, additional staff will be offered vaccinations based on factors like exposure rate, age, existing health conditions and other considerations that increase the risk of severe illness or death from COVID-19.
Alabama is in its second week of administering COVID-19 vaccines.
According to the Alabama Department of Public Health, the state is in Phase 1a of the rollout process. Only people who are in the “very high-risk category” are eligible right now.
Alabama started receiving Moderna COVID-19 vaccines this week after the Food and Drug Administration issued an emergency use authorization. Alabama’s initial allocation of the Moderna vaccine is 84,300 doses, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health.
ADPH plans to create a dashboard providing the public with COVID-19 vaccine data, Assistant State Health Officer Dr. Karen Landers confirmed.
Last week, Alabama received its first shipment of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines.
Baptist Medical Center South in Montgomery received a shipment of nearly 4,000 Pfizer vaccines last week. As of Tuesday, more than 500 doses had been administered at Baptist South.
Baptist Health said it isn’t scheduled to receive the Moderna vaccine, because ADPH recommends hospitals continue to use the same brand of vaccine to avoid confusion with second doses.
The Central Alabama Veterans Health Care system in Montgomery started administering Moderna vaccines Tuesday.
On Monday, Gov. Kay Ivey, Harris and State Chief Medical Officer Dr. Mary McIntyre received the first of two doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.
