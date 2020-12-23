$10,000 in electronics taken from Prattville store, 2 sought

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Prattville police are looking for two women they say shoplifted over $10,000 worth of electronics.
According to CrimeStoppers, the incidents happened on Dec. 12 and again on Monday at a department store in the 2700 block of Legends Parkway.
Police say the two women went inside the store and used clothing to conceal the items. The suspects were then able to remove the security devices before leaving the store.
On both dates, police say the suspects were driving a maroon Hyundai Sonata with Alabama tag #JLB094
If you have any information regarding the identity of these suspects or their whereabouts, please immediately call the Police at 334-595-0252 or CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP.
