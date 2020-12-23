Man dead after crash south of Opelika

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A person is dead after a crash south of Opelika, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.
Trooper Joel Hart says Auston Blake Hodges, 19, was killed when the 2008 Toyota Camry he was driving left the roadway and overturned multiple times. Hodges was not wearing a seatbelt, was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.
A passenger, Jacon Paul Gather III, 19, was also ejected when the Toyota overturned but was not injured.
The crash occurred on Huguley Road near Collier Road, approximately 15 miles south of Opelika.
