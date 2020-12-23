Memphis wins inaugural Montgomery Bowl

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Wednesday night saw the first of two bowl games at historic Cramton Bowl as Memphis and Florida Atlantic met for the inaugural Montgomery Bowl.
The Tigers entered the contest game as one of the best passing offenses in the country, and it showed early. After a 53 yard field goal, quarterback Brady White hit Javon Ivory for the first touchdown of the game to take a 10-0 lead.
It was a big game for Florida Atlantic defensive back Zyon Gilbert; in the second quarter the Jeff Davis alum picked off White, however, the Owls couldn’t convert it to points. Memphis led 18-0 at the break.
But in the second half, the Owls come out firing. FAU quarterback Nick Tronti finds TJ Chase get on the board, cutting the deficit to 11.
Gilbert would recover a fumble on the ensuing kickoff that leads to a field goal, but the Tigers continued to play to their strengths. They’d end the 3rd with a 7-yard strike to Calvin Austin and a 25-10 lead.
FAU had one final chance to get on the board and make a comeback, but on 4th down and under four to go, Tronti is picked off by Thomas Pickens.
Memphis won the first-ever Montgomery Bowl 25-10 the final. Quarterback Brady White was named MVP, throwing for 284 yards and three touchdowns. He finished the game 25 for 34.
