Montgomery County district attorney shares message about city’s violent crime

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery County District Attorney Daryl Bailey spoke out Wednesday about the capital city’s violent crime and how the DA’s office is responding.
In a post on the Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office Facebook page, Bailey talks about the 63 lives “pointlessly taken from their families” this year. He also sympathized with those families that will spend Christmas without their loved ones.
Bailey then expressed his frustration to the citizens of Montgomery.
“Everyone in our city deserves to live in peace without the daily sound of gunfire ringing through their neighborhoods,” Bailey says in the video.
Bailey said the DA’s office is working proactively to tackle the issue of violent crime. He mentioned the city’s newest program, “Open Doors,” which helps those who are affected by violent crime receive counseling. He also said the DA’s office is working on expanding its diversion programs.
But Bailey had a stern warning for those who decide to avoid help and choose to react violently instead.
“Those who ignore the rules of law and order make a conscious decision to do so and must be held accountable for their actions,” he said.
