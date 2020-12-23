NFL player, Montgomery native supplies Lee High School boys basketball team with new jerseys

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - NFL player and Montgomery native Henry Ruggs III gave back to his alma mater.
The Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver supplied the boys basketball team at Robert E. Lee High School with new jerseys to commemorate the team’s 2020 State Championship, the NFL Players Association said in a tweet.
Ruggs is 2017 graduate of Lee High School.
He played for the Alabama Crimson Tide from 2017 to 2020.
Ruggs decided to forgo his senior year at Alabama and entered the 2020 NFL Draft where he was selected by the Raiders in the first round.
