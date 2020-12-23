No blue Christmas in Alex City - Santa fires up Christmas cheer

ALEXANDER CITY, Ala. (WSFA) - Christmas came early and in a most unusual way for children in Alex City.
City officials pulled out a fire truck so Santa could hitch a ride for a couple of days this week. St. Nick threw out teddy bears, footballs, basketballs and soccer balls to children who had lined neighborhood streets.
Considering the strange year it’s been with COVID-19, the idea behind it all was to spread some good cheer to an otherwise challenging 2020.
City Parks and Rec Director Sonny Wilson came up with the idea. Wilson and Fire Chief Reese McAlister made it happen.
